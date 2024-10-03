Live
I am unconditionally retracting my comments’ : Konda Surekha to Samantha
Hyderabad: Emphasising that her statements were directed against BRS working president KTR and had no intentions of not hurting others, Minister Konda...
Hyderabad: Emphasising that her statements were directed against BRS working president KTR and had no intentions of not hurting others, Minister Konda Surekha stated that she was retracting her comments on actor Samantha.
Requesting the actor not to think otherwise, the Minister described her as an ‘admiration’ and an ‘exemplary’. “My comments are meant to question a leader's (KTR's) belittling of women and not to hurt your sentiments. The way you have established yourself with hard work is not only an admiration for me but also stands as an example. If you or your fans are offended by my comments, I unconditionally retract my comments. Don't think otherwise,” she said in her post on X.
