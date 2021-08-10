Top
I will be with TRS till my last breath vows Rajaiah

T Rajaiah
T Rajaiah

Highlights

Hyderabad: Facing heat over his meeting with brother Anil, husband of YSRTP Chief YS Sharmila, former minister MLA T Rajaiah on Monday said that he would be with TRS till his last breath.

Addressing a press conference here, Rajaiah said that there was a false propaganda against him after his old photo with brother Anil was circulated in social media. "The photo pertained during a Christian meeting in the past. It is true that I am a follower of YS Rajasekhara Reddy (former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh) because he gave me a ticket and encouraged me politically and Jagan Mohan Reddy (AP CM) is also close to me. I came out of the Congress party and I prefer Telangana over Jagan," said Rajaiah.

Rajaiah said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao gave him the several opportunities. "I scripted book after sleeping in Dalit habitations and gave it to the Chief Minister. I will be in TRS party till my last breath," said Rajaiah. He asked people not to hurt the sentiments by bringing baseless allegations.

