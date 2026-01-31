IAS, IPS bodies condemn BRS MLA’s ‘communal’ remarks

Hyderabad: The Telangana IAS and IPS officers Association strongly condemned ‘defamatory and communal’ statements made by BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy against the Commissioner of Police, Karimnagar, on Thursday.

In a statement, IAS Officers Association Secretary Jayesh Rangjan said, “It is regrettable that while officers were upholding the law, the legislator chose to launch a personal attack based on religious identity, involving baseless claims of proselytisation. Such rhetoric is not only factually incorrect but is a direct assault on the secular fabric and professional autonomy of the Indian Police Service. The association stands firmly by the police officer Gaush Alam and demanded an immediate public apology from the MLA. The IPS Officers’ Association places on record its strongest condemnation of the malicious, baseless and vicious allegations levelled against Gaush Alam by the BRS MLA.

The IPS Association said in a statement that it is deeply disturbed by the cheap insinuations made regarding the serving officer’s religion, where it was falsely alleged that he was attempting conversions. The association views this episode as a serious attack on the morale, independence and dignity of the civil services.

The association demanded an immediate, unconditional public apology and also call upon the appropriate authorities to take cognizance of this grave misconduct of a legislator.