IAS officer Amrapali Kata given additional charge as HGCL MD

The IAS officer Amrapali, the Joint Commissioner of HMDA, has been given full additional charge as the Managing Director of Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL). This decision was made by HMDA Commissioner Danakishore, who issued the necessary orders. The previous in-charge MD of HGCL, BLN Reddy, has resigned from his post.

Amrapali will now be responsible for managing and supervising HGCL as the MD. In addition to this, she will also perform the duties of the Outer Ring Road in-charge project director and special collector.

It is worth noting that she will continue to hold her position as the MD of the Musi Riverfront Authority while fulfilling her responsibilities as the Joint Commissioner of HMDA.