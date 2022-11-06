IAS officer Parikipandla Narahari dedicated to social service

Peddapalli: By profession, Parikipandla Narahari is an IAS officer and by passion he is dedicated to social service.

With the aim of doing social service, offering education, medical care and employment to the poor, Narahari of Basantinagar of Peddapalli district established Alaya Foundation with the determination to do something for the poor. Born in a poor family, he worked hard and got selected as an IAS officer in 2001.

He has been awarded the Best Collector Award in the Madhya Pradesh cadre three times by the President of India. In 2014, Narahari founded the foundation with 20 volunteers. Since then, he has been providing education and employment opportunities to rural students.

He is continuing the programme of distribution of artificial limbs, especially for the disabled. So far more than 1,500 people have been given artificial legs, artificial arms, tricycles, wheelchairs and hearing aids.

Each artificial leg costs Rs 20,000 to Rs 40,000. These are provided free of cost in the camps organised by the foundation. Alaya Foundation in association with Bhagwan Mahavir Vikalngula Sahaya Samithi, Hyderabad provides free prosthetic limbs to everyone in need free of charge with Jaipur foot technology.

If anyone is in the high-risk category, they will be provided with limbs in Hyderabad. In each camp, 25 experts are providing artificial legs.

Apart from the united Telugu States, disabled people from Maharashtra and Karnataka also come here for calipers. So far calipers are provided to around 1,900 people. Speaking to The Hans India Gantala Govinda Reddy (65), of Arnakonda village, Choppadandi Mandal, Karimnagar district said that his left leg had been completely amputated due to an accident. He thanked Narahari for providing an artificial limb.

If anyone need any information regarding artificial limbs they can contact the coordinator Gade Gunasagar at his mobile number 9652110751.