IAS officers, Collectors transferred in Telangana

Hyderabad: Several District Collectors have been transferred and posted in different wings in Telangana on Monday. Rajanna-Siricilla district Magistrate D Krishna Bhaskar, who is considered as blue-eyed boy of State IT and Industry Minister KT Rama Rao, has been transferred and posted as Director of Industries department in the place of incumbent K Manick Raj.

Kamareddy Collector A Sharat was transferred and posted as Commissioner to Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department . The incumbent M Raghunandan Rao was posted as Secretary to Agriculture department. Anita Ramachandran who is waiting for posting has been posted as Secretary of Telangana State Public Service Commission. D Venkareswarlu and Mohammed Abdul Azeem were posted as State Director of Youth Services and Deputy Secretary,Minorities Welfare department respectively.

Nizamabad Municipal Commissioner Jitesh V Patil was transferred and posted as Kamareddy Collector. Jangaon Collector K Nikhila has been transferred and posted as Vikarabad district. Khammam Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi was posted as Collector of Rajanna-Siricilla district.

Ramagundam municipal commissioner P Uday Kumar has been transferred and posted as Nagarkurnool Collector. Karimnagar Municipal Commissioner V Kranti was transferred and posted as Gadwal - Jogulamba district collector. CH Shivalingaiah was posted as Jangaon Collector.

Nizampet Municipal Commissioner B Gopi was transferred and posted as Warangal district collector. 2013 batch IAS official K Shashank , who was waiting for posting, has been posted as Mahbubabad collector.