If drinking water is neglected, action will be taken: District Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala
District Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala participated in the Badibata program organized in Prashant Nagar Colony of Palvancha Mandal as part of the opening ceremony of schools on Wednesday.
Bhadradri kothagudem district: District Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala participated in the Badibata program organized in Prashant Nagar Colony of Palvancha Mandal as part of the opening ceremony of schools on Wednesday.
On this occasion, people complained to the Collector that they were not getting drinking water supply for a long time.Collector Municipal D E Muralikrishna asked for an explanation and gave an explanation that drinking water is being supplied. The collector entered the nearby house and turned the tap to check whether fresh water was coming or not.
Additional local bodies to issue show cause notice to Municipality Muralikrishna for providing false information after confirming non-supply of drinking waterCollector Vidya Chandana issued orders. The officials were ordered to restore the drinking water supply immediately. After that, the Municipal Commissioner ordered to submit a report on drinking water supply.