If you don't have ration card to apply for 6 guarantees, do this

The Telangana government has clarified that even those who do not have ration cards can apply for insurance.

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has clarified that even those who do not have ration cards can apply for insurance. It is suggested that the rest should attach the ration card and Aadhaar card and apply. In this order, many people are applying for new ration cards as well as insurance guarantees.

Meanwhile, some who do not have a ration card are attaching their income certificate and others are attaching their caste certificate, which has caused confusion. Officials have given clarity on this matter. They said that it is enough to mention any category of BC, SC, ST and minorities. They said that caste certificate and income certificate are not required.

On the other hand, some expressed anger that Abhyahastam applications are not available. Xerox centers are also accused of selling the application. However, the government has made it clear that no one should buy the application forms. Applications will be provided free of cost.

X