IFTU Merges with Trade Union Centre of India (TUCI) in Jogulamba Gadwal District

Gadwal: In a significant development, the Indian Federation of Trade Unions (IFTU) and its affiliated unions in Jogulamba Gadwal District have merged with the Trade Union Centre of India (TUCI). IFTU, which has been active in Telangana for the past three decades, particularly in sectors like building construction, gram panchayat workers, Mission Bhagiratha, school bus drivers, rice mill workers, midday meal workers, and painting workers, held its general body meeting recently.

The meeting was presided over by IFTU District President C. Hanumantha, with IFTU Telangana State General Secretary K. Surya serving as the chief speaker. In his address, Surya highlighted the need for a nationwide movement against the anti-labor policies introduced by the Modi government. He noted that IFTU has agreed to merge with TUCI after extensive discussions, recognizing their alignment with TUCI’s principles. The decision was formally announced to the working class of Jogulamba Gadwal District.

Additionally, it was decided that a state-level conference would be held on October 20, 2024, in Hyderabad to publicly announce this merger. Representatives from Gadwal will attend this conference, as approved by the general body.

The general body also passed several key resolutions, including:

1. Approval of the Merger: The merger of the affiliated labor unions in Gadwal with TUCI was approved.

2. Black Day Protest: To mark the September 22, 2022, approval of four anti-labor codes by Parliament, it was decided to observe September 23, 2024, as "Black Day" in protest against the Modi government's actions.

3. Opposition to Insurance Tendering: Members were called to participate in protests against the public tendering of insurance schemes for construction workers. The protest will take place at the Collector's office on September 19.

4. Release of Gram Panchayat Workers' Wages: The government was urged to immediately release six to seven months of pending wages for gram panchayat workers in Gadwal District.

5. Equal Pay for Equal Work: The general body demanded equal pay for contract workers performing the same tasks as regular employees.

6. Welfare Board for Unorganized Workers: The general body called for the immediate establishment of a welfare board to support unorganized workers, including hamalis, mill workers, auto, and motor workers.

The resolutions were unanimously approved by the general body.

Key attendees included IFTU District General Secretary Krishna, PDSU District President Harish, building construction workers’ union leaders Parashuram, Prem Raj, Sheshanna, Telangana Progressive Gram Panchayat Workers Union District President Madhu, Chandram, Ranganna, Venkatram Reddy, Raghavendra, Bheemanna, Timmapa, Narasimhulu from Mission Bhagiratha, Bharat Reddy, school bus drivers’ union leaders Chand Pasha and from Beechupalli, painting workers’ union leaders Saleem, Vasu, Rafiq, hamali workers’ union leaders Raghavender Savaran, and Nag Sundar Raju. Over 100 workers attended the meeting.