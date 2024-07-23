IFTU Pittetion for Gadwal district Labour office.

Gadwal : A delegation led by the IFTU Labor Union District President presented a petition to the Joint Collector of Gadwal District, Venkateswarlu, highlighting the dire state of the Jogulamba Gadwal district labor department office. The petition urgently calls for the immediate relocation of the office due to its hazardous condition and demands the prompt release of pending welfare claims for building and other construction workers.





Dilapidated Office Conditions ...



The petition describes the labor department office, located behind the old collector's office in Gadwal town since 2020, as being in a severe state of disrepair. The roof is reportedly collapsing, posing a significant risk to workers and staff who frequent the office for various tasks. Recent rains have exacerbated the situation, turning the office into a swamp with rainwater soaking the rooms and damaging important files.





Demands for Immediate Action....



The labor union has outlined several key demands:

1. Immediate release of pending claims for building and construction workers for the years 2022-2023.



2. Relocation of the labor department office to a safer location, preferably the new collector's office.

3. Appointment of a permanent Assistant Commissioner of Labor in Jogulamba Gadwal District.

4. Additional computer operator to be appointed to handle the increased workload.

5. Maternity assistance of Rs. 50,000/-.

6. Natural death compensation of Rs. 2,60,000/-.

7. Accidental death compensation of Rs. 10,00,000/-.

8. Timely provision of Ration cards to the applied construction workers.

9. Timely approval and release of claims registered by the Welfare Board.

Union’s Plea for Safety and Efficiency...



The IFTU labor union highlighted the urgent need to address these issues to ensure the safety of the workers and the efficiency of the labor department. They emphasized that the current conditions not only endanger lives but also hinder the timely processing of welfare claims, which are crucial for the workers’ livelihood.



Community Support and Participation:



The petition saw active participation from various leaders and workers, including Tirumalesh, Lakshmi Narayana, Bichupalli, Badesab, Kolla Raju, Anand, Mahesh, Venkatesh, Vadde Lakshmi, Bhagyamma, Telugu Lakshmi, Swathi, and Jamulamma. The collective voice of the community underscores the gravity of the situation and the need for immediate governmental intervention.



The Joint Collector has acknowledged the petition and assured the delegation that the concerns will be addressed promptly. The workers and the IFTU labor union await swift action to rectify the hazardous conditions and ensure the welfare of the labor community in Gadwal District.

