IIM, BRS leaders join Congress Party under Zameer Ahmed Khan 's leadership

Nizamabad: Several MIM and BRS leaders joined the Congress Party under the leadership of Karnataka Housing and Minorities Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan who is in-charge of the cluster in Nizamabad Assembly constituency in the Telangana Assembly polls.

At a function held at Dharmapuri Hills in Nizamabad in which the MIM corporator Haroon and his supporters, and BRS influential leader Jilani, Baba Sab, Imran and others joined the Congress Party.

Speaking on the occasion, Khan said the wind of change was sweeping across the state and the people of Telangana have wished for Congress government. So, leaders from other parties were joining the Congress Party and their induction have strengthened the party.









The Congress candidates, Shabbir Ali, In-charge Asif Khureshi, senior leaders Tahir Sab, Keshav Venu and others were present.



Earlier, the minister campaigned for the Armour Assembly constituency candidate, Vinay Kumar Reddy, at Pakirt Circle. He said the Congress Party would come to power in Telangana cent percent.

Zameer Ahmed Khan who is on the tour of Telangana, attended a function organised in connection with the Jayanti celebration of former PM Indira Gandhi at the party office, and paid respects.