IIT Hyderabad and Coal India Join Forces for Clean Energy Breakthrough

For Sustainable energy, the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) has partnered with Coal India Limited (CIL) to establish the Centre of Clean Energy & Net Zero (CLEANZ). The initiative, backed by a ₹98 crore grant from CIL, aims to drive cutting-edge research and innovation in clean energy technologies.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at IITH on Friday, with the event attended by IITH Director B.S. Murty, CIL Chairman and Managing Director P.M. Prasad, and Minister of Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy. The collaboration signals a significant step in India's transition towards carbon neutrality, reinforcing the government’s commitment to research-led solutions for sustainable energy.

CLEANZ will focus on multiple key areas, including advanced coal bed methane recovery, carbon capture and storage, coal liquefaction, gasification, and the application of AI and machine learning in energy management. Additionally, the centre will explore ways to integrate circular economy principles and improve waste management strategies within the sector.

One of the unique aspects of the initiative is its integration with the National Centre of Coal and Energy Research in Ranchi via high-bandwidth communication, enabling real-time collaboration between researchers at both institutions. The facility will also serve as a training hub, providing R&D opportunities for students, faculty, and professionals from both organisations.

“This partnership with CIL is a crucial step in shaping India’s clean energy future,” said IITH Director B.S. Murty. “By combining academia and industry expertise, we aim to develop groundbreaking solutions for carbon neutrality and sustainable energy production.”

The project comes at a time when India is ramping up efforts to meet its net-zero commitments. With energy consumption expected to rise in the coming decades, initiatives like CLEANZ could play a vital role in bridging the gap between fossil fuel dependency and renewable alternatives. Whether this partnership will accelerate the pace of India’s green transition remains to be seen, but for now, it marks a promising shift in the energy landscape.