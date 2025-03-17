Live
Ilaiah lambasts Harish Rao
Government Whip and Alair MLA Beerla Ilaiah on Sunday strongly criticized former minister Harish Rao, warning him to control his language.
Aler: Government Whip and Alair MLA Beerla Ilaiah on Sunday strongly criticized former minister Harish Rao, warning him to control his language. He made a harsh remark, saying that if Harish Rao did not control his words, they would wash his mouth with acid. Ilaiah questioned Harish Rao, asking whether he would remain silent if someone spoke ill of his mother, sister, or aunt. He accused Harish Rao of speaking arrogantly and reminded him of the words spoken by his uncle (former Chief Minister KCR) over the past ten years.
He further criticized the previous government, stating that the Kaleshwaram project had collapsed and accused Harish Rao and his uncle KCR of looting crores of rupees in its name. He alleged that Telangana, which once had a surplus budget, was left with a debt of ₹7 lakh crores due to the previous government.
He stated that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is now working hard to fix the damage and put the state back on track, while the opposition is unnecessarily creating a ruckus.