Illegal Mining Scandal Rocks Jogulamba Gadwal: ₹52 Crore Penalties, Environmental Damage Reported

Gadwal: A serious environmental and regulatory issue has come to light in Jogulamba Gadwal district, where illegal excavation activities are reportedly being carried out as part of the Greenfield Corridor construction project along the Akkalkot-Chennai National Highway.

According to local sources, contractors working on the national highway construction have allegedly been extracting soil, gravel, and stones without obtaining the required permissions from relevant authorities. The materials are being sourced from government lands, hillocks like Melu Moram, Naparayigutta, and Rayapuram hills, leading to extensive environmental degradation and depletion of natural resources in the region.

Environmental Damage and Regulatory Violations

Residents and environmental activists have expressed concerns about the destruction of natural hillocks and the long-term damage to the environment. Complaints have been lodged with the Pollution Control Board (PCB), making the issue a topic of intense public debate in the district.

As per mining regulations, excavation without valid government permits is a punishable offense that could attract heavy penalties. Despite repeated warnings and notices issued by mining department officials to the contractors, the excavations reportedly continued. Several contractors have now taken the matter to court, stalling enforcement actions.

Pending Fines Total ₹52 Crores

The mining department has imposed cumulative penalties amounting to ₹52 crores on contractors for unauthorized excavations. These fines cover various violations recorded over time, including illegal mining, excessive blasting, and establishing crusher units without clearance.

Some notable unauthorized excavations from 2024 include:

Kuchinurla, K.T. Doddi Mandal (Survey No. 52):

Excavation of 1.16 lakh cubic meters of soil and 1.55 lakh cubic meters of rock, with a total estimated value of ₹3.50 crores.

Rayapuram, Rayapuram Mandal (Survey No. 83 & 199):

Excavation of 24,592 cubic meters of gravel.

A crusher unit was also set up illegally in Survey No. 199, processing 1.17 lakh metric tons of stone. Additionally, 15,294 meters of blasting was carried out in the quarry. Estimated value: ₹8.11 crores.

Vadddepalli Mandal (Survey No. 377):

Excavation and transportation of 1.16 lakh cubic meters of gravel without any license. Estimated value: ₹3.94 crores.

Vadddepalli – Government Land:

Unauthorized mining on government land, for which the mining department imposed a fine of ₹4.03 crores. It remains unclear whether the fine was paid in full, as officials have not disclosed details of the payment.

Legal Actions and High Court Intervention

A former public representative from the district has publicly stated that the contractors have defrauded the state exchequer by avoiding payment of mining charges, totaling an estimated ₹52 crores. He confirmed plans to approach the High Court seeking justice and accountability. In addition to that, he has recently filed a formal complaint with the Pollution Control Board (PCB), escalating the matter to a state-level concern.

Conclusion

The situation in Jogulamba Gadwal is a stark reminder of the ongoing conflicts between development projects and environmental preservation. While infrastructure growth is vital, unchecked and unauthorized exploitation of natural resources could have irreversible consequences. Activists, environmentalists, and concerned citizens are urging swift and strict action against the violators to protect the region's ecological balance and ensure the enforcement of mining and environmental laws.