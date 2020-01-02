Trending :
Illegal parking irks citizens in Tandur

Highlights

Commuters and pedestrians have been facing hardship with vehicles parked recklessly on roads in various places in Tandur. Traffic jam is a common...

Tandur: Commuters and pedestrians have been facing hardship with vehicles parked recklessly on roads in various places in Tandur. Traffic jam is a common scene at Indira Chowk-Railway station road.

People blame officials of Municipal and police departments for negligent attitude towards the issue. They said that they had to live in fear not knowing when accidents would happen. They urge officials concerned to come to their aid and make sure the problem is solved.

