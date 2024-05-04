I’m my own competitor in poll arena, asserts Kasani

Hyderabad: The BRS candidate for Chevella Lok Sabha constituency Kasani Gnaneshwar Mudiraj said that a silent revolution is being seen in Telangana in favour of BRS, and his association with 93 BC sub-castes and work done by him as the Rangareddy Zilla Parishad chairman will help him in winning the seat.

Speaking to The Hans India in an interview, Kasani Gnaneshwar Mudiraj talked on his party’s prospects in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. Kasani Gnaneshwar said that he had served as the chairman of Zilla Parishad from 2001 to 2006 and every section in the urban, semi-urban and rural areas knew what he has done in the district. “People in remote villages talk about the borewells, roads laid by me while I was the chairman,” said Gnaneshwar. He said that all the weaker sections were on one side and one particular community on the other, and the party would win the election with their support.

Replying to a question on who his competitor will be, Ganeshwar said that no one was near him in terms of popularity, and that he was his own competitor. He said that all the three candidates from the major political parties were part of the BRS. “Both Konda Vishweshwar Reddy and Ranjith Reddy were candidates of BRS in the past. Both had deceived the party and there was a need for a strong candidate and the party gave me the opportunity. A person who was supposed to be a right hand of the party’s top leaders deserted the party at a crucial juncture when the daughter of KCR was in jail. He was also declared as a candidate but still he left the party, which is not proper,” said Gnaneshwar. He said that the two other candidates were not in touch with the people and that he had a special bonding with the people.

On the allegations of being a dummy candidate, Kasani Gnaneshwar said that people understand very well who the dummy candidate was and who was not. “People know who has given fake promises and deceived them. People are unable to forget the rule of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. The BRS has taken up many development and welfare activities during the last ten years. People wanted Rythu Bandhu, loan waiver of Rs 2 lakh for the farmers, Rs 2,500 per month for women and other promises made by the Congress party. This is the reason why there is huge response from the people wherever party chief KCR was going during the campaign,” he added.

The BRS leader said that irrespective of the ruling party at the Centre, the BRS should have more MPs from Telangana so as to protect the interest of the people. “What is Centre without the contribution of local and state governments? First there must be development in the state, and only then one should think about the country,” said Gnaneshwar. He said that he had united 93 sub-castes in the BCs under the banner of ‘93 BC Kulala Sanghala aikya vedika’ which will be an added advantage for him in this elections as BCs would definitely vote for him. The leader said that the BRS alone can challenge the national parties like Congress and BJP, and people should think and vote in the ensuing elections.