IMD forecasts rainfall in six districts in Telangana

Light to moderate rainfall has predicted in six districts in Telangana that include Peddapalli, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Jogulamba Gadwal, Nalgonda, and Khammam.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the districts will receive light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning on Tuesday and Wednesday.

During the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 17.6 mm was recorded at Gundala in Bhadradri Kothagudem, the highest maximum temperature of 39.9 degrees Celsius was recorded at Endapally in Jagtial, and the lowest minimum temperature of 18.8 degree Celsius was recorded at Shabad in Rangareddy, as per the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

For the next three days, maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 37 degree to 40 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperatures are to be in the range of 21 degree to 24 degree Celsius.