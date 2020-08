IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Telangana on Aug 21

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted heavy to very rainfall in isolated places across Telangana on Friday.

The rains are likely to lash Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Jagitial, Rajanna Sircilla, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalpalli, Warangal Urban and Rural, Mahabubabad, Bhadrachalam and Khammam districts. The officials attributed the reason to the low-pressure over North Bay of Bengal.

The weather bulletin released by the IMD said that monsoon was active over Telangana and the rainfall occurred at Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial and Bhupalpally districts.

On Tuesday, Dahegaon in Komaram Bheem district recorded highest of 17 cm of rainfall followed by 13 cm each in Kagaznagar and Bheemni in Mancherial, 9 am in Venkatapuram in Bhupalpally, 8cm in Eturunagaram, 7 cm each in Asifabad, Govindaraopet, Kerameri, Venkatapur, 6 cm in Pinapaka, 5 cm each in Mulugu, Mulakalapalle in Kothagudem, Shayampet, Dubbaka, Wankidi, Aswapuram and Manuguru.