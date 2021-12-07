IMD predicts moderate rainfall in Telangana

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate rainfall for the next 48 hours due to the winds from Northeast direction.

The IMD said that the state would witness dry weather on Tuesday and rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday. Meanwhile, some places in the state witnessed rise in temperature by 3-4 degrees than the normal range.



On Monday morning, Nallavelli in Sangareddy district registered a minimum temperature of 13 degrees Celsius.



Rains are also likely to be lash Srikakulam and Vizianagaram of Andhra Pradesh. The Amaravati weather centre said that the rainfall is due to the weakening of Cyclone Jawad in coastal Andhra.

