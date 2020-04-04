IMD predicts rainfall for Telangana

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light to moderate rainfall in Telangana for the next three days due to the formation of a trough over Comorin area. The IMD officials said that a low-pressure has been formed across South-central Maharashtra and its neighbouring areas that will lead to rainfall in parts of Telangana including Hyderabad.

On the other hand, the maximum temperature soars to 38.2 degrees in Telangana with the minimum temperature recorded at 24.1 degrees in the last two days. The officials said that the state is likely to have a temperature between 37-38 degrees in the next week. However, with the rainfall, the state might see a dip in the temperature, the IMD said.

On Friday, Kamareddy and Medak districts in Telangana received some rainfall even after the temperature recorded at 40.6 degrees in Bhadrachalam.