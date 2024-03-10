Implement LRS sans any charges, KTR writes to CM

Hyderabad: BRS party working president KT Rama Rao has written an open letter to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy requesting him to implement LRS without any charges.

In his letter, KTR said the LRS should be implemented free of cost by keeping in mind the words and assurances made by the State ministers in the past. KTR demanded an apology from the ruling party leaders for breaking the promise made in the past on the issue. KTR asked the CM to explain as to why people were being exploited now in the issue.

“As the main Opposition party, we have presented the demand of the people to your government in the form of our protest programme and memorandums,” he said.