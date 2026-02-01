Implement Rohith Vemula Act: SFI

Hyderabad: The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) unit at the University of Hyderabad (HCU) organised a massive rally demanding the implementation of the University Grants Commission (UGC) equity regulations within the framework of the proposed Rohith Act. The rally also paid tributes to people’s leader Gaddar and student martyr Rohith Vemula on their birth anniversaries.

Addressing the gathering, on Saturday, SFI-HCU president Lenin said that while the UGC guidelines mark a first step against campus discrimination, they remain diluted and vague.

He criticised the Supreme Court for staying the guidelines citing possible misuse, while ignoring misuse of laws li