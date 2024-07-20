Live
- IT company Netweb clocks over 203 pc PAT growth in Q1 FY25
- Hina Khan is taking 'one step at a time' as she drops workout video amid chemotherapy
- African Union approves AI strategy, digital compact to boost Africa's advancement
- Paris Olympics Countdown: After Rio, Tokyo debacle, shooters aim for bull's eye in France
- Inauguration of Additional Senior Civil judge -cum-Assistant Sessions Judge Court in Gadwal
- Delhi MCD demanded 10,000 crores from the central government in the Budget 2024-25
- No Kerala minister bothered to visit Karnataka to oversee rescue operations: BJP
- JP Nadda assures chemical industry of govt support to spur growth
- New Zealand Prime Minister dials PM Modi, vows to take forward ties with India
- Our party's goal is that CM Siddaramaiah should resign: K’taka BJP
Just In
Inauguration of Additional Senior Civil judge -cum-Assistant Sessions Judge Court in Gadwal
In a significant step towards enhancing the judicial infrastructure of Jogulamba Gadwal District, an Additional Senior Civil Judge-cum-Assistant Sessions Judge Court Office Building was inaugurated today.
Gadwal: In a significant step towards enhancing the judicial infrastructure of Jogulamba Gadwal District, an Additional Senior Civil Judge-cum-Assistant Sessions Judge Court Office Building was inaugurated today. The ceremony was graced by the presence of Telangana State High Court Judge Mrs Juvvadi Sridevi ,and Gadwala District Administrative Judge BM Santhosh.
The new court office, set up in the guest house, was officially opened by Judge Juvvadi Sridevi, along with District Chief Justice K. Kusha and District Collector B. M. Santosh. The event, attended by a host of dignitaries, marks a crucial development for the district's legal landscape, promising to expedite judicial processes and improve access to justice for the local populace.
Prior to the inauguration, Judge Juvvadi Sridevi was warmly received by District Collector B. M. Santosh at the Akshaya Grand Hotel. Their meeting highlighted the collaborative efforts between the judiciary and the district administration to strengthen the judicial framework in the region.
The establishment of the Additional Senior Civil Judge-cum-Assistant Sessions Judge Court Office is expected to significantly reduce the backlog of cases and ensure more timely justice delivery. This development aligns with the broader objective of improving judicial efficiency and accessibility in Telangana State.
The event concluded with a tour of the new facility, showcasing its readiness to serve the needs of the district's residents. This new court office represents a major milestone in the ongoing efforts to provide better legal services and support to the people of Jogulamba Gadwal District.