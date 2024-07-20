Inauguration of Additional Senior Civil judge -cum-Assistant Sessions Judge Court in Gadwal

Gadwal: In a significant step towards enhancing the judicial infrastructure of Jogulamba Gadwal District, an Additional Senior Civil Judge-cum-Assistant Sessions Judge Court Office Building was inaugurated today. The ceremony was graced by the presence of Telangana State High Court Judge Mrs Juvvadi Sridevi ,and Gadwala District Administrative Judge BM Santhosh.

The new court office, set up in the guest house, was officially opened by Judge Juvvadi Sridevi, along with District Chief Justice K. Kusha and District Collector B. M. Santosh. The event, attended by a host of dignitaries, marks a crucial development for the district's legal landscape, promising to expedite judicial processes and improve access to justice for the local populace.

Prior to the inauguration, Judge Juvvadi Sridevi was warmly received by District Collector B. M. Santosh at the Akshaya Grand Hotel. Their meeting highlighted the collaborative efforts between the judiciary and the district administration to strengthen the judicial framework in the region.

The establishment of the Additional Senior Civil Judge-cum-Assistant Sessions Judge Court Office is expected to significantly reduce the backlog of cases and ensure more timely justice delivery. This development aligns with the broader objective of improving judicial efficiency and accessibility in Telangana State.

The event concluded with a tour of the new facility, showcasing its readiness to serve the needs of the district's residents. This new court office represents a major milestone in the ongoing efforts to provide better legal services and support to the people of Jogulamba Gadwal District.