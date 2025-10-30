Incessant rains paralyse normal life in Telangana

Incessant rainfall has paralysed normal life in Telangana with heavy flooding hitting road and rail networks badly in the rural areas in the state. The IMD has issued a red alert, stating that there could be flash floods during the next 24 hours.

According to the IMD officials, Cyclone Montha crossed the coast near Narasapur, south of Kakinada on Tuesday night, moved in a north-northwest direction and weakened into a severe cyclonic storm. It crossed into Telangana before moving towards Chhattisgarh. Due to the cyclone effect, there was heavy downpour in many districts in Telangana.

Warangal district received the highest rainfall of 34 cm. Because of the heavy rains, the Warangal-Khammam highway was inundated, and the police personnel stopped the vehicular traffic. Kapulakanaparthy in Warangal received 25.23 cm, Reddlawada received 24.63, Urusu 23.37, Sangem 23.48. Uppununtala of Nagarkurnool district received a rainfall of 20.8 cm.

The other places where there was heavy rainfall included Amrabad (19.7 cm). Teldevarapalli in Nalgonda received 18.5 cm, Veltur and Ainavolu in Nagarkurnool, 18.3 cm and 17.8 cm respectively. A DCM vehicle was washed away in flood waters near Pallipadu-Enkuru Bridge in Khammam district. It is feared that the driver was also washed away in the floods.

Meanwhile, the In dian Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert for six districts, including Hanumakonda, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Jangaon, Siddipet and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts predicting extremely heavy rainfall. Similarly, Orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) issued for Adilabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Suryapet, Jangaon, Siddipet and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri. The transportation was affected as rivers and streams overflowed dangerously. Flood water inundated highways near Warangal and in some parts of Mahbubnagar. South Central Railway (SCR) cancelled several trains.