Include Covid-19 in Aarogyasri scheme: Bhatti Vikramarka to Telangana government

Wanaparthy: Congress Legislative Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who had visited various government hospitals in Wanaparthy and Gadwal districts on Monday, alleged that the government has completely neglected healthcare in the State and demanded immediate filling up of all vacant posts of doctors, nurses, technicians and other healthcare staff across the State. He also demanded that the government should immediately include the treatment of Covid-19 into Aarogyasri healthcare scheme so that the poor patients can avail free high quality treatment in corporate hospitals.



During his tour to primary healthcare centre in Pebbair and district hospital in Wanaparthy and Gadwal, Bhatti Vikramarka interacted with corona patients and found out that the patients were not provided proper food and not being attended by the health staff on a regular basis. When he questioned the healthcare staff concerned on the issue, they complained of severe staff crunch because of which they were unable to serve the patients properly.

"Health Minister Eatala Rajender has been making false claims that the government is doing all that is necessary to face the coronavirus. But the ground reality is completely different. The Covid-19 patients are not even fed properly and there is no proper healthcare treatment provided to them at the district hospitals due to severe shortage of doctors and nurses. We are demanding the government to immediately fill up the vacancies in all the government hospitals in the state," stated the CLP leader.

In Gadwal district hospitals, there are 49 sanctioned doctor posts, out of which 35 posts are vacant and only 14 doctors are serving thousands of patients visiting the district hospital daily. The CLP leader demanded the Health Minister to immediately meet the healthcare needs of the people, particularly in rural areas, who are suffering with inadequate healthcare services.