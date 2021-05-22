Include Covid treatment in Aarogyasri: MLC Jeevan Reddy

Karimnagar: Karimnagar graduate MLC Tatiparthi Jeevan Reddy payed tribute to the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on the 30th death anniversary and said that the services rendered by the leader for the country were unforgettable. The late Prime Minister was an ideal to the Nation he added.

Jeevan reddy while speaking about the current health care situation in the country demanded that the State government to include COVID-19 services in Arogyasree.

He expressed concern over the private hospitals harassing the poor people with hefty bills and that patients treated in private hospitals were in debt and their way of life had become chaotic.

He also criticized the TRS government for not responding and treating patients in private hospitals at their own expenses. He went on saying that all the States in the country were providing free medical care for Coronavirus but Telangana had not included it in any scheme regarding the pandemic. He also added that State government of Andhra Pradesh included coronavirus and black fungus treatment services in Arogyasree.

Recently when the TS government agreed to implement AYUSHMAN BHARAT services in the State he had appreciated the government for this decision. The MLC said that in Telangana State out of one crore people who were below poverty line, only 26 lakh people were eligible for Ayushman Bharat scheme.

He said that State government should immediately respond and include the Covid 19 treatment in Arogya Sree to provide medical security for the people. Later Jeevan Reddy visited Khila Gadda, Gandhinagar Primary Health Care Centers, along with Congress party leaders and distributed free corona medicines to the people at the old school.