Include Sarvai Papanna's life story in textbooks: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Nampally: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday demanded the State government to include the life history of Sarvai Papanna in textbooks.

Addressing the media after paying tributes to Papanna at the party office here, the Karimnagar MP alleged "Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is trying to keep only his history in mind. It is shameful that the CM is trying to include life histories of his family members in the State."

Sanjay alleged that the TRS government was trying to hide Sarvai Papanna's history. He called upon people to end the 'feudal rule of KCR' by getting inspired by Papanna. "Papanna had hoisted the flag on the Golconda Fort after taking on Mughal ruler Aurangzeb," he recalled.