Independent candidate files nomination in Mulugu

Election Returning Officer Ankit said that Maddila Venkateshwarlu of Dommeda and Nimmagudem villages in Mangapet mandal of Mulugu district filed his nomination as an independent candidate for Mulugu assembly constituency on Monday

The returning officer stated that the candidate part 241 serial number 749 in the voter list of the constituency, independent candidate Maddila Venkateswarlu's father Chandraya age 37 filed nomination with the proposal of ten people.