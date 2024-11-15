India vs Malaysia FIFA Friendly Match Poster Unveiled by CM

The poster for the upcoming FIFA Friendly match between India and Malaysia was unveiled by Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad. The match is scheduled for November 18, 2024, and is set to be a thrilling encounter for football fans.

The event will take place under the auspices of the Sports Authority of Telangana (SAT), marking a significant moment in the state’s sports calendar. The unveiling ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers Sabitha Indra Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, and senior government advisors like Keshav Rao and Narendra Reddy. Other prominent figures at the event included TPCC President and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud, along with SAT Chairman Shivasenareddy, and other senior officials.

The match, part of the ongoing efforts to promote football in India, promises to be a grand sporting spectacle for fans in Telangana and across the country. The Gachibowli Stadium, renowned for hosting high-profile sports events, is expected to draw a large crowd as both teams prepare for an exciting showdown.