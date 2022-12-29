Indian Oil's Paradip-Hyd pipeline project to be ready by Dec' 23

Hyderabad: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) is hopeful to commission Paradip-Hyderabad Pipeline Project (PHPL) by the end of next year. The company is investing Rs 3,338 crore to execute this project for enhanced fuel supplies to its retail outlets in three States. This project links Paradip refinery in Odisha to Hyderabad in Telangana via Andhra Pradesh.

Though PHPL was launched in December 2018 and it shall be operational by 2020, the project was reportedly delayed due to some land acquisition issues. Thrashing all such reports, IOCL Executive Director and Head for AP & Telangana B Anil Kumar said, "Almost 87 per cent of the construction is completed and the works are going on in full swing. It shall be commissioned by December 2023."

"Already, the PHPL is operational from Paradip to Vijayawada. This pipeline project will terminate at Malkapur in Nalgonda district, where IOCL is coming up with new petroleum terminal with a storage capacity of 180 thousand lakh kilo litre (TKL). The company is investing Rs 611 crore on this terminal to build it bigger than the existing ones," he said, while addressing the media here on Wednesday.

IOCL is the market leader in Telangana with highest market share of 34.6 per cent in petrol, 38 per cent in diesel and 40 per cent in domestic LPG business. It has 1,425 retail outlets in the State, supported by storage infrastructures at Cherlapally and Ramagundam. It also has a product storage capacity of 11.86 TKL of petrol and 42.56 TKL of diesel in both these locations.

"In last three years, IOCL has commissioned 337 retail outlets in Telangana including 188 in rural areas. It has solarised 552 outlets in the State accounting to an installed capacity of 3,400 KW. It has setup 94 battery charging stations and aims to commission another 264 charging stations this year. It also plans to commission 25 battery swapping facilities at retail outlets across Telangana," Anil informed.

He further said, "IOCL markets CNG partnering with the CGD operators at 46 retail outlets in Telangana and we propose to add another 21 CNG filling facilities this year. 16 retail outlets, which were started in collaboration with the Prisons Department of Telangana as a part of social re-engineering process, are operating very successfully employing convicts as well as released prisoners."

Currently, ethanol blending in petrol of about 10 per cent has been achieved. IOCL is working towards 20 per cent ethanol blended petrol in line with the government mandate. Additional tankage of 6 TKL is being constructed at the upcoming Malkapur terminal to increase the tankage capacity in line with 20 per cent ethanol blending with 40 days coverage.