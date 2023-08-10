India's first Gym for Senior citizens opened in Hyd. KCR's Urban forests a big success

Hyderabad: Perhaps first time in India, an exclusive gym for senior citizens has been inaugurated in Hyderabad today ( Thursday). The gym was established in the famous serene Botanical Garden, located at Kondapur, which is the hub of medicinal plants, exotic and different varieties of flora.

State Forest Development Corporation has come up with the idea of developing a Gym for senior citizens in the Botanical garden after a group of people approached the corporation for a physical centre to do exercise regularly.

The Corporation Chairman Vanteru Pratap Reddy inaugurated the gym and said that hundreds of visitors are coming to the botanical garden every day for morning and evening walk. Senior citizens have requested for a gym facility for physical excercise in the garden.

Floor huddles, step and ramp assist, step assist, leg extension, vertical shoulder pull, shoulder twirls etc equipment are made available for enthusiastic fitness freaks among the senior citizens in the garden.

Cooperation Vice Chairman and Managing Director Dr. G. Chandrasekhar Reddy said that the gym will help to educate the senior citizens about the importance of physical fitness and also make them more strong physically through regular exercise.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has accorded top priority to the development of Urban forestry in Hyderabad. As part of that, the state Forest department Corporation taken up urban forest development in many parts in Greater Hyderabad limits. The Botanical garden was also developed to provide a lung space for city dwellers.Gym for Senior citizens was among the new facilities provided in the garden.