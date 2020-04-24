 Top
India's first mobile virology lab launched in Hyderabad

IndiaUnion Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiling Defence Research and Development Organisation developed Mobile Viral Research Lab that will speed up COVID-19 screening and related R&D activities in Hyderabad via video conferencing from New Delhi on Thursday. Also seen is Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy who is attending via video conferencing and Secretary Department of Defence Research & Development and Chairman Defence Research and Development Organisation Dr G Satheesh Reddy (Inset) A view of the Mobile Viral Research Lab
The lab can screen 1,000-2,000 samples a day

Hyderabad: India's first Mobile Virology Research and Diagnostics Laboratory (MVRDL), designed exclusively to test Coronavirus samples, kick-started operations in Hyderabad.

Developed by the country's premier Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the unique facility was inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy through video link. Telangana Industry Minister KT Rama Rao and DRDO's G Satish also took part in the online event.

The mobile lab helps in carrying out diagnosis of Covid-19 and also comprehensive immune profiling of corona patients towards vaccine development early clinical trials specific to Indian population.

The lab is equipped to screen 1,000-2,000 samples per day and it can be positioned anywhere in the country, as per requirement.

The first MVRDL was developed by the Research Centre Imarat (RCI), the Hyderabad-based laboratory of the DRDO in consultation with the ESIC Hospital in the city.

The Defence Minister said the new testing facility which can process more than 1,000 samples in a day will enhance country's capabilities in fighting the deadly virus.

He appreciated the DRDO for the setting up of the Bio-Safety Level 2 and Level 3 lab in a record time of 15 days which usually takes about six months.

Kishan Reddy expressed confidence that the newly developed lab will bring many changes in the extension of services to the corona patients and help the governments in containing the spread of virus.

KT Rama Rao explained the measures taken to tackle the situation arising out of the growing number of cases in coordination with the Union government.

