India’s future can’t be left to ‘que sera, sera’!

Hyderabad: The much-acclaimed Constitution of India by our people within the country as well as all protagonists of democracy over the world, of late, have been skeptical about our future! The concern for India’s future is well placed because the divisive forces from within and outside India are trying hard to fail the democratic set up and break up the nation into pieces.



The joker-like gimmickry churned out by the ‘dethroned’ scion of the Congress party at every available opportunity , lashing out against the lawfully elected government at the Centre , is in fact, a part of the toolkit which aims at labelling a dog as bad and then kill it! The sole agenda of about a dozen of fringe political parties including some of laughably miniscule size, is to unite among themselves and throw out the present ruling dispensation by hook or crook , and if that is done successfully then, undo all that has been done by the BJP-led NDA government. The sequence of events post victory in Karnataka by the Congress and Punjab by the Aam Admi Party prove this observation beyond doubt. The divisive Jihadi forces are in full play in West Bengal, Kerala and Tamilnadu.They are just waiting for an opportune time to strike terror, create anarchy and achieve the ‘cherished ’goal of breaking the country!

On the other hand, the prime minister is burning mid-night oil to boost up country’s global image as a peaceful, vibrant and fastest forward-moving country. His recent State visit to the US has made us proud. The tremendous positive response given by the world leader to our prime minister proves beyond doubt that the nefarious toolkit devised by some nasty groups has been totally snubbed by the mighty democracy of the US. In fact, the anti-national elements have had to bite dust when the pro-India hurricane engulfed the whole of the US and Europe too!

Considering the massive support to our bilateral relations in the backdrop of the prime minister’s US tour, the image of India in the eyes of the other nations has awfully shined. This is, therefore, the right time to crack down on all the anti-national, Jihadi, separatist and extremist elements so as to remove all hurdles in the path of progress. And this is not at all difficult. As most of the ‘leaders’ of the opposition parties are in the legal soup because of their own misdeeds and have been on bails, the trial of their cases may be expedited on day-to-day basis. Those who are convicted by courts, will automatically vanish from the political arena for the period of imprisonment. Others, with depleted strength will be of no consequences.

True, SrimadBhagvad Gita says : whatever is destined to be, will be. The same is the verbatim meaning of the hit song of yesteryears, Que Sera, Sera, written by Jay Livingston and Ray Evans and beautifully rendered by Doris Day. But let’s be practical and not leave the future of the country to Que Sera, Sera (Italian language).

SC ACQUITS FATHER-SON DUO IN A 27-YEAR-OLD MURDER CASE

The bench of the apex court comprising Justice V. Ramasubramanyan and Justice Pankaj Mithal in an appeal filed in Mohd. Muslim vs. State of Uttar Pradesh (now Uttarakhand) gave the benefit of doubt to the appellants and acquitted the father and son in a 27-year-old murder case. The court observed, “In the absence of any credible eye witness to the incident and the fact that the presence of the accused appellants at the place of incident is also not well established, we are constrained to accord benefit of doubt to both the accused appellants.”

The incident of murder took place over a land dispute some 27 years back.

TELANGANA HC ACCEPTS TRANSGENDER’S PLEA

In a major victory for the transgender community, the Telangana High Court ordered the Medical Counselling Commission (MCC) to extend the benefit of third gender status, besides the status of “Schedule Caste to a transgender candidate for NEET PG 2023.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N. Tukaramji held that the benefit of third gender status in addition to the petitioner status as a Schedule Caste shall be considered while considering her admission in any medical course either under the Central quota or under the State quota.

This notable Judgment was delivered in a case titled Dr Ruth John Paul Vs. Union of India &others.

RBI GOVERNOR EMBROILED IN CONTEMPT CASE

The Governor of Reserve Bank of India, Shakti Kanta Das has been issued a notice by Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High Court for his alleged non-compliance of the directions to appoint an officer to run the administration and day-to-day affairs of AP Mahesh Cooperative Urban Bank.

The contempt case has been filed by the A. P Mahesh Cooperative Urban Bank Shareholders Welfare Association. The Court fixed the matter for further hearing in matter on July 7.

MEGHALAYA

HC ON POCSO ACT

An adolescent girl of 16 years, considering her physical and mental development can be considered capable of making a conscious decision with regard to the act of sexual intercourse, observed the Meghalaya High Court and quashed an FIR filed against her-boy friend by the police under the stringent provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act).

In a case titled, John Franklin Shylla Vs. State of Meghalaya & Another the adolescent victim girl in her statement under Section 164 CPC before the court had retracted her earlier statement before the police, and told the court that the accused boy was her friend and the accused and herself had consensual sex.

NEW CHIEF JUSTICE FOR PAKISTAN ANNOUNCED

Pakistan President ArifAlvi has approved the appointment of Justice Qazi Faez Isa as the successor to the present incumbent Umar Ata Bandial who is due to retire on September 17.

Justice Qazi has been a judge of the Supreme Court of the Pakistan since September 5, 2014 and he is the senior most judge after the present incumbent CJP, Umar Ata Bandial. Earlier, Justice Qazi served as the Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court from 2009 to 2014. He is known for his independent views.

US LAWYERS FINED FOR AI-CREATED FAKE LEGAL BRIEF

Perhaps in a first case of its kind a US district court has fined two lawyers for filing the Artificial Intelligence (AI) created fake legal brief which was full of made up cases and citations, all generated by the ChatGPT.

The Manhattan court Judge , Kevin Castel, criticised the lawyers, Steven Schwartz and Peter LoDuca harshly to apologise to each of the real-life judges whose names appeared in the fictitious filing.