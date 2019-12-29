India's philosophy is one divinity manifest in many: RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat

Hyderabad: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat said that the ancient traditional view of unity in diversity of the country is not searching for single commonality in hundred people gathered. Instead, our philosophy is the one divinity manifest in many.

Addressing as the chief guest at the award presentation ceremony by NCC Samashti Seva Puraskar Pradanostavam to Deen Dayal Research Institute in recognition to its service, here on Saturday, he said, the very idea of service to this country is to connect and interact with others, with love and affection, serving the divine manifest in others.

The RSS chief said that generally human beings have a quest in deriving happiness from the outward world and objects than looking into oneself.

And, the philosophical view of this country about unity in diversity is not to search some kind of commonality among a hundred gathered. But, to serve the divinity exist in all and treat the whole world as one family.

Against this backdrop, he said the very meaning of Bharat is to spread the message of peace and Dharma from time to time to ensure there is an equilibrium in the world for the well being of all.

This is the Vedic and Upanishadic view of the world where everyone and everything should live in peace and tranquillity is the meaning of the country's journey. "This makes Bharat Chiranjeevi and Amarajeevi," he added.

Calling upon the people to align to the meaning of the country's philosophy for the wellbeing of everyone and everything in the world, he said this could be achieved inspiring selfless service to grow.

Referring to the famous grammarian and philosopher Bhatruhari, he said knowledge, wealth and strength acquired are meant to serve others.

Adding, Indian tradition does not ridicule people who create wealth but the Purushartha asks them to pay back to society. For, the famous Bhagawatham stresses that a person should not store more than what he can fill his stomach and those who store more is a thief, he said.

Referring to the life and journey of Bharat Ratna Nanji Deshmukh, the founder of Deen Dayal Research Institute (DDRI), he said how he was inspired and set an example of how service has to be done.

Also, how he had plunged himself into politics but resigned from the same at a time he was about to get a ministerial berth, when Janata Party had come to power at the Centre, after the emergency.

He said service to others should be free from egoism it should be done with humility. At the same time not to make those served dependent but to empower them so that they, in turn, serve others.

Terming the word 'Puruskara' is a promotion, for doing good by serving others, the RSS chief listed out how the RSS counsels and how its Swayamsevaks carryout service in their own way. He said that Sangh is ready to help those intending to serve others or they can choose their own ways to serve.

Because, expanding the idea of oneself to one's own family, then to friends, and village, nation and then to the world is the idea upheld by the Indian tradition of "Vasudhiaka Kutumbakam", he said.

NCC founder and emeritus chairman Dr AVS Raju and senior officials of the NCC felicitated the RSS chief. The DRI is given the award for its contribution to social service in the areas of health, sanitation, education, culture.