IndiGo flight from Kuwait diverted to Mumbai after ‘human bomb’ threat email

Hyderabad: An IndiGo flight bound for Hyderabad from Kuwait was diverted to Mumbai early Tuesday morning after airport authorities received a bomb threat email warning of a "human bomb" on board.

The email received by Hyderabad airport officials detailed a specific threat prompting the enactment of immediate security protocols. The Airbus A321-251NX flight took off from Kuwait at 1:56 am and safely landed at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at approximately 8:10 am.

Upon landing, the aircraft was moved to an isolated bay where thorough security inspections were conducted by specialised teams, including security personnel, firefighting units and medical staff.

No suspicious items or explosives were found on the plane, confirming that the threat was a hoax. Authorities acted promptly to ensure passenger safety and minimal disruption of services. The incident triggered coordinated emergency responses at both Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and Mumbai Airport, showcasing aviation security's alertness to such threats.

A case has likely been registered as per protocol to investigate the source of the threatening email. The quick handling of the situation ensured the safety of all passengers and crew members aboard the flight. This alarm comes amid heightened vigilance in India’s aviation sector, with recent similar hoax threats leading to swift action and precautionary landings by airlines. IndiGo confirmed full cooperation with security agencies to address the bomb threat and to maintain passenger safety.