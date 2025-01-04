Live
- MLA pays tributes to Savitribai Phule
- Cong can’t finish off JD(S): HDK
- Young prodigy shines in Bharatanatyam
- Kejriwal launches counter-attack
- Encourage women to speak up about their health issues: Prez
- Chef Vikas Khanna gifts actor Anne Hathaway Mysore Sandalwood soap
- Game Changer Soars in Advance Bookings as Trailer Hits 80 Million Views
- Allu Arjun to Appear in Nampally Court Following Conditional Bail in Stampede Case
- Bengal BJP to hold crucial meeting today on progress of membership drive in state
- Ministers laud student for taking up plantation drive
Just In
IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Hyderabad amid technical problem
Highlights
An IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Visakhapatnam encountered a technical problem this Saturday morning. The situation left passengers on edge, but...
An IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Visakhapatnam encountered a technical problem this Saturday morning. The situation left passengers on edge, but quick-thinking from the flight crew ensured a safe outcome.
The pilot swiftly identified the issue and diverted the aircraft to Hyderabad, where it made an emergency landing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad. With 144 passengers on board, everyone breathed a collective sigh of relief as the plane touched down safely.
In stark contrast, a devastating air disaster struck in South Korea on Sunday. A Jeju Air flight tragically crashed upon landing at Muan International Airport, careening into a wall and resulting in a catastrophic explosion.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS