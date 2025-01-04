IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Hyderabad amid technical problem

An IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Visakhapatnam encountered a technical problem this Saturday morning. The situation left passengers on edge, but quick-thinking from the flight crew ensured a safe outcome.

The pilot swiftly identified the issue and diverted the aircraft to Hyderabad, where it made an emergency landing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad. With 144 passengers on board, everyone breathed a collective sigh of relief as the plane touched down safely.

In stark contrast, a devastating air disaster struck in South Korea on Sunday. A Jeju Air flight tragically crashed upon landing at Muan International Airport, careening into a wall and resulting in a catastrophic explosion.