Indira a guiding force for uplift of downtrodden: Naini

Hanumakonda: Paying glowing tributes on her death anniversary here on Friday, Congress MLA Naini Rajender called Indira Gadhi a great leader a a guiding force for women’s empowerment.

The 41st death anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the birth anniversary of the country’s first Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel were celebrated grandly at the District Congress Party office here on Friday.

MLA Naini and Warangal District Congress party president Errabelli Swarna garlanded the portraits of the two late leaders and paid rich tributes to them.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA praised Indira Gandhi as a great leader who brought several laws for the welfare of the poor and weaker sections of society and paved the way for their upliftment. On the occasion of Indira Gandhi’s death anniversary, people across the nation remember her dedicated services and the sacrifices made by her family.

He called upon the party leaders and workers to take inspiration from the development and welfare schemes launched under Indira Gandhi’s leadership and move forward with the same spirit.

He reminded that the Indiramma Housing Scheme had provided homes to poor and underprivileged families. He further added that every scheme introduced in Indira Gandhi’s name was aimed at the upliftment of the poor and marginalized sections of society.

MLA Naini stated that as long as the sun and moon exist, the services and contributions of Indira Gandhi and her family to the nation’s progress will be remembered.