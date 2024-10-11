Indiramma Rajyam focused on all-round development: MLA

Wanaparthy: Local MLA Thudi Megha Reddy stated on Thursday that the administration under Indiramma Rajyam is focused on stable and comprehensive development of people. Along with Vishnuvardhan Reddy, chairman, Mahbubnagar District Co-operative Central Bank, he participated in several programmes in Khilla Ghanpur mandal.

They inaugurated the new office building of the primary agricultural cooperative society at the mandal headquarters. At Venkatanpalli they opened the Sagara community building, and at Aagaram they inaugurated newly constructed additional rooms at the primary school. Later, the MLA distributed the Mahalakshmi scheme subsidised cylinder certificates to women.

MLA Thudi expressed grief over death of industrialist Ratan Tata and observed a minute’s silence in his memory. Among those present were Wanaparthy market yard chairman Srinivas Goud, municipal chairman Puttapakala Mahesh, vice-chairman Pakanati Krishnayya, Peddamandadi single window president Muralidhar Reddy, ZPTC Solipuram Ravinder Reddy, former MPP Venkataiah, constituency and mandal Congress activists.