- People must strengthen Kannada: Siddaramaiah
- Gau Dhwaj Establishment meeting in Vijayawada on Oct 10
- KSRTC bags two awards
- Hyderabad: Two peddlers arrested, 86 kg ganja worth Rs 30L seized
- Protect drying crops
- Devotees in shock over Tirupati laddu controversy
- 996 Arrested for Misconduct During Ganesh Festival in Hyderabad, Thanks to SHE Teams
- Husband Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Stabbing Wife to Death
- Paddy compact blocks attract Mexican team
- MLA ST Somashekhar turns against Munirathna
Indu College Donates Rs 10 Lakh to CM Relief Fund for Flood Victims
Hyderabad: In a gesture of support for flood victims, Indu College of Engineering and Technology, Ibrahimpatnam, has donated ₹10 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. The donation was presented by the college chairman, R. Venkat Rao, who met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to hand over the cheque.
The Chief Minister appreciated the college’s contribution, acknowledging their support for government relief efforts. He praised the institution for standing by the government in aiding those affected by the floods, further emphasizing the importance of collective efforts during such challenging times.
