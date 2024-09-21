  • Menu
Indu College Donates Rs 10 Lakh to CM Relief Fund for Flood Victims

Indu College Donates Rs 10 Lakh to CM Relief Fund for Flood Victims
In a gesture of support for flood victims, Indu College of Engineering and Technology, Ibrahimpatnam, has donated ₹10 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Hyderabad: In a gesture of support for flood victims, Indu College of Engineering and Technology, Ibrahimpatnam, has donated ₹10 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. The donation was presented by the college chairman, R. Venkat Rao, who met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to hand over the cheque.

The Chief Minister appreciated the college’s contribution, acknowledging their support for government relief efforts. He praised the institution for standing by the government in aiding those affected by the floods, further emphasizing the importance of collective efforts during such challenging times.

