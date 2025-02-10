Industrialist’s grandson arrested for murder

Hyderabad: The Punjagutta police arrested Keerthi Teja and remanded him for allegedly murdering his grandfather, industrialist Velamati Chandrasekhar Janardhan Rao over a property dispute.

According to the police, Janardhan Rao, (86) of Veljan Group of Companies, was murdered at his residence in Hyderabad on Thursday night. Janardhan Rao’s grandson Keerthi Teja allegedly stabbed him with a knife 73 times after a heated argument over property between them.

ACP Punjagutta, S Mohan Kumar said, “The police have collected biological fluids of Keerthi Teja and sent them to forensic science laboratory for analysis. After getting reports we can confirm if he was under the influence of drugs when he committed the murder.”