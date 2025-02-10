Live
- Yamuna poisoning statement cost Kejriwal dear, says Khattar
- Kejriwal Convenes Punjab Meeting Amid Internal Dissent
- People trust PM Modi’s leadership: Kishan
- Skill Universities: A Sustainable Solution to Bridging the Gap Between Education and Employment in the Modern Workforce
- Chittoor gears up for National Deworming Day
- Today's Horoscope for 10 February 2025: Unlock Zodiac Insights & Embrace Your Potential
- Rajendranagar: Serious Food Safety Problems at The Fort and Delish Restaurants
- World Pulses Day 2025: History, Significance, Celebrations, and More
- First GBS death in Telangana?
- Municipal Commissioner to undergo in-service training in Mussoorie
Just In
Industrialist’s grandson arrested for murder
Highlights
The Punjagutta police arrested Keerthi Teja and remanded him for allegedly murdering his grandfather, industrialist Velamati Chandrasekhar Janardhan Rao over a property dispute.
Hyderabad: The Punjagutta police arrested Keerthi Teja and remanded him for allegedly murdering his grandfather, industrialist Velamati Chandrasekhar Janardhan Rao over a property dispute.
According to the police, Janardhan Rao, (86) of Veljan Group of Companies, was murdered at his residence in Hyderabad on Thursday night. Janardhan Rao’s grandson Keerthi Teja allegedly stabbed him with a knife 73 times after a heated argument over property between them.
ACP Punjagutta, S Mohan Kumar said, “The police have collected biological fluids of Keerthi Teja and sent them to forensic science laboratory for analysis. After getting reports we can confirm if he was under the influence of drugs when he committed the murder.”
Next Story