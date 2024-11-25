Infant kidnapped from Niloufer Hospital rescued, cops arrest 3

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police rescued an infant who was kidnapped from Niloufer Hospital in Nampally. Police arrested three persons involved in kidnapping a baby boy on Saturday.

Nampally police arrested Shaheen Begum (28) of Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, Abdulla alias Venkatesh (35), and Reshma alias Renuka (30), both residents of Indra Nagar, Pochamma basthi, First Lancer, and a native of Mekalacheruvu, Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh.

According to the police, Abdulla and Reshman got married and were blessed with three daughters. Presently, his wife is eight months pregnant, but they feared having one more girl child again. The three accused came to Hyderabad, and they all hatched a plan to kidnap a male child from Niloufer Children Hospital. On November 23, Shaheen and Abdullah went to Niloufer Hospital to execute their plan. While Reshman was waiting near the hospital, Shaheen chose one lady with a baby boy coming out of the hospital, diverted her, kidnapped the baby boy, and sped away in an auto.

Following the complaint of the missing infant from Haseena Begum, police registered a case U/S 137(2) BNS (363 IPC). The Nampally police formed five teams and checked CCTV footage up to Masab Tank and, based on the clues found in the footage, collected the details of the vehicle. As it was observed that they were proceeding on the NH 44 highway towards Kurnool, the DCP Central zone informed SP Gadwal, who in turn alerted DSP Gadwal and concerned local police stations on the Kurnool highway in Manapadu, Undavalli.

Police intercepted a car at Pullur Toll Plaza, in which accused persons along with the baby boy were found. Police apprehended them, and they were being remanded for judicial custody.