Innovator from Jagtial honoured by Tripura Governor

Jagtial: The best innovator from Raghavapet in Jagtial district Dr Mende Srinivas was felicitated by Tripura Governor N Indrasena Reddy for his creation at JNTU in Hyderabad on Friday.

The Governor hailed the creation of MS Nirati Robot by Srinivas who studied BCom and excelling in many fields, which will greatly benefit the farmers and the government. Many have described it as a miracle to find this out without having any relation to science.

50 years of VNCC Golden Jubilee function was organized at JNTU Arts University, Hyderabad where Karnataka Vice Chancellor Battu Satyanarayana, principal Dr KV Ramana Murthy and others participated in these celebrations. Srinivas said that this felicitation was a rare opportunity for him. If one focus on problems, one can innovate and contributing to society is indescribable emotion. In addition to agriculture, this Nirati Robot will work as a timer with motor on and off for households and industrial, and all should come forward in saving the farmer, water and electricity, he said.