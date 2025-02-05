Inspection of the Indiramma Model House under Construction

Wanaparthy: In Wanaparthy district, the Collector inspected the Indiramma Model House under construction in the premises of the Zilla Parishad office in the district center in the wake of the state government's suggestion to construct one model Indiramma house for each mandal.

When asked how much area is the Indiramma Model House being constructed? The Housing DE replied that a single bedroom house is being constructed in an area of ​​23*20, at a cost of Rs. 5 lakh. Meanwhile, the Collector inquired about the quality standards in the construction of the model house.

ZP CEO Yadayya, RDO Subramanyam, ZP Deputy CEO Ramamaheshwar, Housing DE Vitoba, Tehsildar Ramesh Reddy and other staff were with the Collector.