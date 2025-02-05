Live
- Met Gala 2025: Theme, Dress Code, Co-Chairs, and Star-Studded Attendees
- Threads Now Lets Users Share Custom Feeds
- Top Small Cap Funds to Watch In 2025
- Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy to Grace Hybiz TV Realty Awards 2025 as Chief Guest
- Narayan Seva Sansthan reaches out to the poor and Divyang in Kumbh
- Devi Sri Prasad talks about ‘Thandel’ music and his journey
- Do This If You Want To Become a Millionaire in 2025
- Marisetty Akhil makes his debut; Bhanu Sri as female lead
- FIFA gives NTR an unexpected shoutout, fans go wild!
- Samantha stuns with new look in latest photoshoot
Just In
Inspection of the Indiramma Model House under Construction
Highlights
In Wanaparthy district, the Collector inspected the Indiramma Model House under construction in the premises of the Zilla Parishad office in the district center in the wake of the state government's suggestion to construct one model Indiramma house for each mandal.
Wanaparthy: In Wanaparthy district, the Collector inspected the Indiramma Model House under construction in the premises of the Zilla Parishad office in the district center in the wake of the state government's suggestion to construct one model Indiramma house for each mandal.
When asked how much area is the Indiramma Model House being constructed? The Housing DE replied that a single bedroom house is being constructed in an area of 23*20, at a cost of Rs. 5 lakh. Meanwhile, the Collector inquired about the quality standards in the construction of the model house.
ZP CEO Yadayya, RDO Subramanyam, ZP Deputy CEO Ramamaheshwar, Housing DE Vitoba, Tehsildar Ramesh Reddy and other staff were with the Collector.
Next Story