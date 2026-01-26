Integrated schools to provide equal opportunities: Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy

Nagar Kurnool: Mahabubnagar MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy on Sunday said the Congress government, under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, is committed to providing quality education to students from all sections of society.

The MLC inaugurated the construction of an Integrated Residential School building complex at Thudukurthi village in Nagar Kurnool mandal. The new school is being built on 25 acres of land and is designed to accommodate around 2,400 students from diverse communities, allowing children of different castes and religions to study together on a single campus.

Speaking to the media, Damodar Reddy criticised previous governments for establishing Gurukul schools without adequate infrastructure, which had caused hardships for students. He said the present government is addressing these shortcomings to ensure better facilities and quality education, particularly for underprivileged and poor students.

He emphasised that the development of Integrated Residential Schools is part of a broader effort to provide equal opportunities and improve learning conditions for students across the state.