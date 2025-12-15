Inter-district T-20 teams’ selections from Thursday

Karimnagar: The Karimnagar District Cricket Association (KDCA), under the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), will host selection trials for the Telangana Inter-District T-20 League at the District Cricket Ground in Alugunoor. The event is being held in the memory late Union Minister G Venkataswamy.

Teams will be picked from Karimnagar, Jagtial, Sircilla, and Peddapalli on December 18 and 19. Trials will kick off on December 18 at 8 am for Karimnagar players, followed by Jagtial at 1 pm. On December 19, Sircilla trials start at 8 am, with Peddapalli at 1 pm.

Eligibility covers players born between September 1, 1995, and September 1, 2009. In a statement on Saturday, the organisers said, “Aspiring cricketers must bring their own kit, birth certificate, Aadhaar card (original and xerox), and two photographs. Interested players can contact KDCA representative B Shravan Kumar at 8688768775 for details. Players need to download the registration form from the KDCA group, complete it with their father’s signature, and submit it two hours before trial time at the Alugunoor ground.” KDCA officials stressed that no entry will be allowed without the form.

KDCA District President V Agam Rao, Secretaries N Muralidhar Rao, Vice Presidents K Mahender Goud, and P Manohar Rao urged players to seize the chance for state-level competition.