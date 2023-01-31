Inter online evaluation to end Mini Mafia: Navin Mittal

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), and Commissioner of Intermediate Education, Navin Mittal said that a 'Mini Mafia' was operating to prevent online evaluation system for evaluation of answer sheets of Intermediate courses.

Speaking to The Hans India on Monday, Navin Mittal said that there are several complaints regarding tracking the answer scripts. Some people had placed their cronies in the evaluation camp as in-charges to get favours to award marks to the candidates.

Similarly, they were operating to get their men deployed during the practical examinations to award marks to the students. The 'Mini Mafia' is surviving on this and is collecting huge sums, he alleged.

Mittal said it was for this reason that he came up with the proposal of online evaluation of answer scripts to bring transparency and accountability and checkmate all irregularities. This mafia gang does not like it as it would affect their survival.



He said that in all, 35 lakh answer scripts are to be evaluated through the proposed online system. The training required is simple. One should know how to send email and this can be taught in no time. A faculty member can use their computer or access one from any nearby centre. All that they have to do is login with a user identity and password. Enter an OTP that comes to their mobile and start accessing the answer scripts and give marks.

About two lakh answer scripts can be scanned every day. Each faculty member can handle100 answer scripts a day. There are about 35,000 faculty members identified for evaluation. If all join, the evaluation of answer scripts could be completed at a quicker pace, he said.

Asked why a criminal trespass complaint was lodged against an officer in the board, he said, a conversation between him and an officer of the board regarding the correction to be made to a letter was leaked to an outsider. A thorough probe revealed an outsider intimidated the technician resorting to security breach so that official information can be accessed. "It amounts to criminal trespass and hence a complaint was lodged," he added.