Inter second year exams begin, over 4.4 lakh appear

Hyderabad: As many as 10,823 candidates of Intermediate second year have skipped their second language paper on Thursday, with around 4,40,513 students appearing for the examination.

According to the TGBIE officials, the exams were conducted peacefully and no untoward incidents were reported in the city, except for four malpractice cases reported at Jagtial and Nizamabad. For the Intermediate second-year students, the paper was the second language. While the TGBIE, which is conducting the exams, issued instructions in the hall tickets that the last reporting time at the centre is 8.45 am, this rule was relaxed and students were given five minutes grace time to enter the centres. This time, QR code embedded with the centre location has been integrated into hall tickets, enabling students to easily navigate to their respective centers.

Observers were sent to Siddipet, Peddpally, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts from Board to the examination centres and they stated that the examinations were conducted peacefully, without any untoward incidents.

Meanwhile, after the examination, traffic congestion was witnessed at several places in the city including at Nampally, Kukatpally and Banjara Hills.