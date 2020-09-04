Inter-state burglary gang busted, 4 arrested in Hyderabad

The Rachakonda Central Crime Station Police have arrested four members including a woman for involving in 50 burglaries that reported from various areas in the state. The police seized gold, silver, a car, bike and other material which worth Rs 31.70 lakh.

The police said that the arrested gang members are M.Srinu (39), from Valigonda in Yadadri-Bhongir, M.Venkateshwarlu (28), from Beeramguda in Sangareddy district, M.Mahesh (32) from Vandanapuri colony in Sangareddy district and M.Venkateshwarlu's wife M.Suhasini (28). Two members -- K.Venkatesh and M.Narasimha of the same gang are yet to be arrested by the police.

Getting into details, one of the accused, Srinu who was involved in 32 cases had started committing offences since his teenage. He then formed a gang with other offenders and began robberies.

With the money looted, the offenders bought a car, bike and other material and used them in committing the crimes. The arrested involved in the burglaries in Yadadri-Bhongir, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, Siddipet, Sangareddy, Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar in Telangana and Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh.

The police said that the gang targeted the houses at the secluded places on the city outskirts. The gang members were arrested by the Athmakur police with the help of Bhongir CCS team and Rachakonda police from Athmakur centre on Mothkur-Raigiri road.