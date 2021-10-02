Inter students file online plea against conduct of first-year exams

Intermediate students launched an online petition opposing the inter board's move to conduct first year examinations to those candidates promoted during the pandemic. In the petition which was signed by 17,000 students, they demanded cancellation of exams.



The petition was started by the Varun Rao who said that the government is keeping the health of students and their families at stake by conducting the examinations. "If the government wants to conduct the exams, they have to take the full responsibility of the students and their families," said Varun.

In the petition, it also mentioned that many of the students have lost a family member during the pandemic and may not be in state to write the exam. "If the government could not cancel the exams, it should be left to students whether to appear or not appear for the exams," the petition stated.

The petition was filed after the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) which had earlier promoted students of the first year students without holding the exams due to the pandemic again announced that the first year exams will be held from October 25, 2021 for the academic year 2020-21.