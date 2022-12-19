Intermediate exams to begin from March 15

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Monday released the schedule of first and second year annual exams.



The Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE)-2023 for first and second year will be held from March 15. For first year intermediate, the inter-board exams will be held between March 15 and 28 while for second year intermediate students, the exams will be held between March 16 and March 29.

All the first and second year intermediate examinations will be held in the morning session between 9 AM and 12 PM.

The practical examinations for both general and vocational courses will be conducted between February 15 and March 2 including Sundays in two sessions from 9 AM to 12 noon and in the afternoon session between 2 PM and 5 PM.

Ethics and Human values examination will be conducted from 10 AM to 1 PM on Saturday, March 4, 2023 while Environmental Education Examination will be conducted from 10 AM to 1 PM on March 6, 2023.